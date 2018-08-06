Serviceman dies in Artsakh
YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. On August 5, at 17:30, contractual soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Armen Hovakimyan, born in 1982, has died due to a tragic incident (swimming in lake according to preliminary data), Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:14 Shark kills Czech tourist in Egypt
- 12:05 Air temperature to decrease in Armenia by several degrees from August 9
- 11:52 PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter on death of academician Sergey Hambardzumyan
- 11:43 Tank Biathlon 2018: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race
- 11:08 Georgia’s membership to NATO may trigger ‘terrible conflict’, says Russian PM
- 11:00 Serviceman dies in Artsakh
- 10:56 Armenian National Committee launches activities in New Zealand
- 10:17 Saudi Arabia expels Canadian ambassador
- 10:14 Justice minister holds meeting with Head of EBRD Armenia Office
- 10:05 ‘I haven’t violated presumption of innocence’ – SIS chief on statements of Kocharyan’s attorneys
- 10:04 Japan pays tribute to memory of Hiroshima atomic bombing victims
- 09:57 Multiple journalists detained in Venezuela after assassination attempt on president Maduro
- 09:51 Armenian trucks stuck at Lars border checkpoint
- 08.04-15:14 CSTO Gen-Sec Yuri Khachaturov returns to Moscow, resumes to work (edited)
- 08.04-14:29 Serj Tankian to receive ANCA-WR ‘People’s Champion’ award
- 08.04-12:47 45 MPs sign petition to change Robert Kocharyan's precautionary measure
- 08.04-12:19 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime 250 times in a period of one week
- 08.04-11:48 First Deputy PM discuses the issue of international community’s support to snap parliamentary elections with international donors
- 08.04-11:06 Asian Stocks - 04-08-18
- 08.04-11:04 US stocks up - 03-08-18
- 08.04-11:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-08-18
- 08.04-11:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 03-08-18
- 08.04-11:00 Oil Prices remain unchanged- 03-08-18
- 08.03-23:53 Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia presents details over Robert Kocharyan’s criminal case, partially declassifies highly confidential N0038 order
- 08.03-23:20 Special Investigation Service of Armenia charges accusations against former National Security Council Chairman
- 08.03-21:00 According to Lavrov’s schedule no meeting is planned with Armenian FM in the near future – Zakharova
- 08.03-20:32 Armenia ranks 4th in terms of foreign visitors to Georgia in January-July
- 08.03-20:06 There will be no tolerance towards corruption – Chairman of Investigative Committee
- 08.03-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-08-18
- 08.03-17:27 Asian Stocks - 03-08-18
- 08.03-17:04 Minister Minasyan holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador
- 08.03-17:02 International Army Games 2018: Armenian Armed Forces’ team capture 3rd place at Warrior of the Commonwealth competition
- 08.03-16:03 Armenia key strategic partner for Russia: NSS chief holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 08.03-16:01 'Karen is alive and feels good': Armenian PM’s spouse talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity
- 08.03-15:37 Participant of Step Towards Home program to be hosted at Armenian PM’s official residence announced
10:02, 07.30.2018
Viewed 1993 times Syrian civilians leave Idlib though humanitarian corridor built by Russians
15:20, 08.03.2018
Viewed 1958 times Speaker of Parliament of Armenia addresses message on 4th anniversary of Yazidi genocide
16:05, 07.30.2018
Viewed 1781 times Yerevan State University students capture 3 gold, 1 silver at Int’l Math Competition
10:49, 07.31.2018
Viewed 1562 times Italian president honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
14:12, 08.01.2018
Viewed 1511 times 38 MPs present personal guarantees for changing court's decision to remand ex-President Kocharyan into custody