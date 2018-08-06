Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Serviceman dies in Artsakh


YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. On August 5, at 17:30, contractual soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Armen Hovakimyan, born in 1982, has died due to a tragic incident (swimming in lake according to preliminary data), Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




