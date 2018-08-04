First Deputy PM discuses the issue of international community’s support to snap parliamentary elections with international donors

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the representatives of a number of donor countries and organizations to discuss issues of international community’s support to the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the First Deputy Prime Minister, during the meeting the sides discussed issues referring to the amendments in the Election Code, the terms of the snap parliamentary elections, the acquisition of the necessary equipment and technical support.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan