Social Democrat Hunchakian Party to participate in Yerevan City Council elections

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Armenia board announced that the party is going to participate in the upcoming Yerevan City Council elections, reports Armenpress.

“The party’s Board is holding talks with possible ally political forces, at the same time having an option to participate in the elections alone and nominating its own candidate for the Mayor”, the party’s Board said in a statement.

