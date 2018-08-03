Any encroachment of adversary being immediately neutralized – defense minister comments on border situation
13:38, 3 August, 2018
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan says the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the Nakhijevan section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is calm, reports Armenpress.
“At the moment the situation in Artsakh and the Nakhijevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm”, the defense minister told reporters at the Monte Melkonyan Military-Sports College.
Minister Tonoyan also assured that any encroachment of the adversary is being immediately neutralized.
