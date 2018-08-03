Armenian FM, Russian deputy defense minister discuss deepening military cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on August 2 received deputy defense minister of Russia, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting FM Mnatsakanyan said Armenia highly appreciates the military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries both in bilateral and multilateral formats. In this context he highlighted that Armenia attaches great importance to the further strengthening of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and is committed to continue its active engagement for that purpose.

The two officials discussed the prospects on deepening the cooperation in the military field during the meeting. They highlighted the experience of effective military, military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Russia. The Armenian FM said the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri is one of the positive and important examples of the cooperation in the military field.

At the meeting the Armenian FM and the Russian deputy defense minister also discussed regional and international security affairs. They specifically touched upon the situation in the Middle East and Syria, the challenges facing the region’s ethnic and religious minorities caused by the actions of the terrorist groups. Minister Mnatsakanyan said Armenia is very sensitive towards the ongoing developments in the region as they directly touch upon the security of our compatriots in Syria, the preservation of the Armenian rich historical-cultural heritage. The sides also highlighted the importance of joint actions of the international community in fight against terrorism.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan