Armenian “Alashkert” club in 3rd qualifying round of Europa League – historical moment for Armenian football


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the 2nd qualifying round of the Europa League Yerevan’s “Alashkert” club hosted Montenegro’s champion “Sutjeska” club.

The match ended 1-1, but the Armenian club had defeated Montenegro’s club in the previous match, as a result of which Alashkert entered the third qualifying round of Europa League.

Alashkert will play against Romanian Cluj club in the 3rd round. The matches will take place on August 9 and 16.

