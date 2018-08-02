8th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference unites 120 representatives from 24 countries in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The 8th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference kicked off today at Arno Babajanyan Concdert Hall with the participation of 120 representatives from Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave a welcome speech. Minister of Science and Education of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan and Minister of Education, Science and Sports of Artsakh Narine Aghababyan delivered opening remarks.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia, the PM underlined in his speech that he is glad to welcome all the people in charge for national education and particularly said, “Each educational center in Diaspora spares no efforts to preserve the Armenian oral and written language. The preservation of our national identity is one of the key components of our national security and a serious state support is necessary for preserving and developing it”.

The results of the conference will be summed up on August 6.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan