Naira Zohrabyan is Prosperous Armenia Party’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Tsarukyan faction MP of the Parliament, secretary of the political council of the Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan will head the party’s list in the Yerevan City Council elections, Prosperous Armenia party’s spokesperson Vanik Elizbaryan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

