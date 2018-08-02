Israel halts fuel and gas shipments to Gaza Strip

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s defense minister Avigdor Lieberman announced that the country will stop the shipments of fuel and gas to the Gaza Strip on August 2, Reuters reports.

The decision came in response to militants in the enclave launching incendiary balloons that have torched fields in Israel.

“The decision has been taken in view of the continued terror of incendiary balloons and friction along the (border) fence,” the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan