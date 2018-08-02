Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Israel halts fuel and gas shipments to Gaza Strip


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s defense minister Avigdor Lieberman announced that the country will stop the shipments of fuel and gas to the Gaza Strip on August 2, Reuters reports.

The decision came in response to militants in the enclave launching incendiary balloons that have torched fields in Israel.

“The decision has been taken in view of the continued terror of incendiary balloons and friction along the (border) fence,” the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration