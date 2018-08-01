International Army Games 2018: Armenian tank crewmen keep leading positions in their group at Tank Biathlon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The second individual performance of the Armenian tank crewman was held in the Tank Biathlon race of the International Army Games on July 31, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian tank crewmen passed all obstacles, downed 4 out of 5 targets and were 2nd to cross the line after the Kazakh tank crewmen. However, as a result of two individual races, the Armenian tank crewmen still keep their leading positions in their group.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan