Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August

International Army Games 2018: Armenian tank crewmen keep leading positions in their group at Tank Biathlon


YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The second individual performance of the Armenian tank crewman was held in the Tank Biathlon race of the International Army Games on July 31, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian tank crewmen passed all obstacles, downed 4 out of 5 targets and were 2nd to cross the line after the Kazakh tank crewmen. However, as a result of two individual races, the Armenian tank crewmen still keep their leading positions in their group.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration