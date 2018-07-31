President Sarkissian receives UNICEF representative in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian receives on July 31 the representative of the UNICEF in Armenia Tanja Radocaj. President’s wife Nouneh Sarkissian was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President highly appreciated the activities of the UNICEF in Armenia aimed at the protection of children rights, as well as the solution of various healthcare and educational problems through different programs and initiatives.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the issue of the protection of children rights, the challenges and priorities in this sphere.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to support the programs carried out by the UNICEF directed at the protection of rights and welfare of children, adolescents and young people, and also suggested that the scope of the programs should be expanded by new joint initiatives.

