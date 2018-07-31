Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The complaint against the decision to remand 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be submitted to the Appeal Court on August 1, after midday. Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan told ARMENPRESS that the submission of the complaint has been delayed for technical reasons and will be submitted on August 1 instead of today.

A Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody, the ex-president’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters outside the courthouse shortly after midnight, July 28. Kocharyan is charged with paragraph 1 of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (breaching Constitutional order).

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time, as Serzh Sargsyan was named winner of the presidential election. Mass protests erupted in Yerevan, which led to fatal clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

