PM Pashinyan signs decision on creating inter-agency commission for preparations of 17th La Francophonie summit
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on creating an inter-agency commission for preparation and holding of the 17th summit of heads of La Francophonie state and government, reports Armenpress.
The PM’s respective decision is posed on e-gov.am
The commission will regularly report the PM on the process of preparation works of the summit.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
