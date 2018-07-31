PM Pashinyan signs decision on creating inter-agency commission for preparations of 17th La Francophonie summit

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on creating an inter-agency commission for preparation and holding of the 17th summit of heads of La Francophonie state and government, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decision is posed on e-gov.am

The commission will regularly report the PM on the process of preparation works of the summit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan