Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Kocharyan to appeal court ruling today


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan will appeal the court’s ruling to remand him in pre-trial custody today to the court of appeals.

Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told ARMENPRESS they plan to appeal the ruling today. “We will appeal the ruling and then more detailed information concerning the results of the investigation will be available,” he said.

Asked about Kocharyan’s current mood, Orbelyan said the former president is in normal mood and he is working out.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration