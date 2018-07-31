Kocharyan to appeal court ruling today

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan will appeal the court’s ruling to remand him in pre-trial custody today to the court of appeals.

Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told ARMENPRESS they plan to appeal the ruling today. “We will appeal the ruling and then more detailed information concerning the results of the investigation will be available,” he said.

Asked about Kocharyan’s current mood, Orbelyan said the former president is in normal mood and he is working out.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan