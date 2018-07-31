Armenia told European side that it is interested to fully use “more for more” principle, says MFA spox

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has told the European side at the highest level that it is interested to fully use “more for more” principle, Tigran Balayan, foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters during today’s briefing, commenting on the question according to which EU delegation head Piotr Świtalski drew the attention to the fact that 110 million Euros of the financial assistance provided by the EU have not been used during the past years, Armenpress reports.

“If the 110 million Euros fit into this logic, then yes. Currently an inter-agency commission led by deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan operates which aims at developing programs to further expand our partnership. And the commission led y Mr. Grigoryan will present respective programs so that we will enable our European partners to assist us by contributing to Armenia’s development”, Tigran Balayan said.

Recently Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski paid attention to the fact that 110 million Euros provided by the EU have not been used in Armenia. “110 million Euros are waiting, and their use depends only on Armenia”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan