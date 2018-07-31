Armenia didn’t receive signals from Turkey to establish relations without preconditions

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The readiness to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions is enshrined in the program of the new Armenian government which has been approved by the Parliament, Tigran Balayan – foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing, in response to the question whether Armenia will launch a process of establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey, Armenpress reports.

The reporter said the Turkish media quite strongly reacted to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on readiness to establish relations with Turkey, and the MFA spox stated: “We are familiar with the reactions in media, we follow them, but Turkey is not the country where a policy is run by media reactions”.

The MFA spokesperson said if the Turkish authorities send respective signals that they are ready to establish relations without preconditions, the Armenian side will take into account that signals. “As of now we have so such signals from the Turkish authorities. Quite the contrary, you as well followed the Turkish president’s visit to Azerbaijan, the foreign minister’s visit to Azerbaijan last week, and the statements made there say absolutely the opposite. In other words, we have no signal, hint or message according to which the Turkish authorities are ready to establish relations, open the border without preconditions”, Tigran Balayan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan