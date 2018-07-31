Armenian MFA spox confirms plan to organize Pashinyan-Trump meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Balayan, spokesperson of Armenia’s foreign ministry, told reporters during today’s briefing that there is a plan to organize the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with US President Donald Trump, reports Armenpress.

“We already can confirm that PM Pashinyan will participate in the opening works of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, as well as the overall discussions. He will have several bilateral meetings, the meeting with the US leader is also possible”, Tigran Balayan said.

However, he added that at the moment he cannot state whether a final agreement on this has been reached or not.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan