No concrete agreement yet on meeting dates of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs – MFA spox

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. There is no concrete agreement yet on the meeting dates of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters at a press briefing, reports Armenpress.

“Yes, we affirm that the issue of the meeting of the foreign ministers was discussed in Brussels, a proposal was made, but there is no clarity yet on the dates and place of the meeting. We will announce it when it is clarified”, he said.

Commenting on the possible meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the MFA spokesman said in one of his interviews PM Pashinyan reaffirmed his readiness to meet with Aliyev.

“Here we need to take into account the fact that the meeting is not an end in itself, it should have a content. The content could be reaching new agreements, or reaffirming the previous agreements, in particular those reached in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva”, Tigran Balayan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan