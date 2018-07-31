Armenia has proposed OSCE’s Kasprzyk office to hold monitoring at Nakhijevan section of Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches importance to monitoring of ceasefire regime by the office of OSCE Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border’s Nakhijevan section, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told a press conference today.

Balayan says it could act as a restraining factor against Azerbaijan’s possible adventurism.

“Taking into account the provocative steps taken by Azerbaijan in this section in the recent period, the Armenian side has regularly addressed Kasprzyk’s office with a proposal to organize a monitoring, however until now Azerbaijan has not given agreement for organizing it. The Armenian side continues negotiations with the office in this direction,” Balayan said.

He also mentioned that Armenia continues following the issue of Slovakia’s illegal supply of weapons to Azerbaijan. “In addition to bilateral channels, the Armenian side has raised this issue in OSCE circles also, taking into account that Slovakia will chair in the OSCE,” he said.

