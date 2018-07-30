Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Italian President visits Matenadaran with daughter


YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS.   President of Italy Sergio Mattarella accompanied by his daughter Laura Mattarella visited Matenadaran, Scientific Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts 

named after Mesrop Mashtots, in the sidelines of his state visit to Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports the President and his daughter toured in Matenadaran, got acquainted with Armenian manuscripts and the Holy Bible. At the end of the visit Sergio Mattarella was presented with two books. The Italian President presented a medal to Matenadaran.

