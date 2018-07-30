Italian President visits Matenadaran with daughter

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella accompanied by his daughter Laura Mattarella visited Matenadaran, Scientific Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts

named after Mesrop Mashtots, in the sidelines of his state visit to Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports the President and his daughter toured in Matenadaran, got acquainted with Armenian manuscripts and the Holy Bible. At the end of the visit Sergio Mattarella was presented with two books. The Italian President presented a medal to Matenadaran.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan