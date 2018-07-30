Official welcoming ceremony of President of Italy held at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Official welcoming ceremony of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella was held at the Armenian Presidential Palace on July 30, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Italian President arrived in Armenia on a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian.

The welcoming ceremony will be followed by a private meeting of Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Sergio Mattarella. Thereafter, an extended format meeting will be held with the participation of the delegations of the two countries. The two Presidents will hold a joint press conference.

During the visit the President of Italy will meet with Armenia’s top leadership and will be hosted by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Italian delegation will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The opening ceremony of the center for protection of the Armenian-Italian cultural heritage will take place which will be attended by the Armenian and Italian Presidents.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan