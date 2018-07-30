President of Italy arrives in Armenia on state visit

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella arrived in Armenia on a two-day state visit on July 30 together with his daughter Laura Mattarella at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, reports Armenpress.

The Italian President was welcomed by foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at the Zvartnots Airport.

The Italian President’s delegation includes minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Enzo Moavero Milanesi, as well as other officials.

On the same day an official welcoming ceremony for the Italian President will be held at the Armenian Presidential Palace which will be followed by the private meeting of Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Sergio Mattarella. Thereafter, an extended format meeting will be held with the participation of the delegations of the two countries. The two Presidents will hold a joint press conference.

During the visit the President of Italy will meet with Armenia’s top leadership and will be hosted by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Italian delegation will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The opening ceremony of the center for protection of the Armenian-Italian cultural heritage will take place which will be attended by the Armenian and Italian Presidents.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan