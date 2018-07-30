Armenia to participate in Georgia NATO military exercises

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will participate in the upcoming Noble Partner 2018 multinational military exercises of NATO with a 4-man group, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

The exercises will be held August 1-15 in Georgia.

“Armenia will participate in the military exercises. Four officers of the Armenian Armed Forces will depart for Georgia,” he said.

NATO member and partner states will take part in the drills.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan