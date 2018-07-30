Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Firefighters find dead 6-year old after tackling hay fire in outskirts of Yerevan


YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters were dispatched to the Nerkin Charbakh district this morning after receiving a fire alert at 11:02.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, the emergency situations ministry said.

The firefighters contained the blaze which erupted in unknown circumstances in a grass hay. After the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered the body of a 6-year old in the area.

No additional information was available at the moment.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration