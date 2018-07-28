Human Rights Defender visits 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan who is remanded into custody

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan visited second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan who is remanded into custody over the 2008 March 1 case, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Arman Tatoyan had a private talk to Robert Kocharyan and examined the detention conditions. After the private talk the issues voiced were discussed with the staff of the correctional facility and received solutions.

Kocharyan didn’t make any complaints over the attitude of officers of the correctional facility.

The Ombudsman’s Office is ready to fully cooperate with Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been remanded into custody on July 27 by a Yerevan court. Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order during the March 1-2 events in 2008 in conspiracy with others.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





