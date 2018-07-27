Three arrested in London shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Shots were fired at armed police from a car during a chase through the streets of east London, BBC reported.

Officers responded to reports of people armed with a gun in the evening of July 26.

Shortly after a car failed to stop for officers who set off in pursuit.

Scotland Yard said "a number of shots were fired towards officers" and police also opened fire. Three people have been arrested.

A spokesman from the Metropolitan Police said the trio arrested on suspicion of attempted murder had been taken to an east London police station and remained in custody.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan