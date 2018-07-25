3 injured in Yerevan industrial plant explosion

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been injured in an explosion which took place in a glass industrial plant in the southwestern part of Yerevan.

The blast occurred in the morning of July 25, emergency services said.

Multiple emergency response units were dispatched to the scene. The blast caused significant material damages to the plant.

Additional information will be provided as authorities are working at the scene.

The possible cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear at the moment.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan