Trump rages upon spotting CNN on Air Force One TV

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. On the first couple’s recent trip overseas, US First Lady Melania Trump’s television aboard Air Force One was tuned to CNN. US President Donald Trump was not pleased, New York Times reported.

He raged at his staff for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox — his preferred network over what he considers the “fake news” CNN — and caused “a bit of a stir” aboard Air Force One, according to an email obtained by The New York Times

At the end of the email chain, officials confirmed that tuning the TVs to Fox would be standard operating procedure going forward.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan