Armenian President sends condolence letter to Greek counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent on July 24 a letter of condolences to President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos over the wildfires that broke out in regions near Athens and claimed dozens of human lives, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President extended deep condolences and support to the Greek counterpart, the good people of Greece, wishing speedy recovery to the injured, endurance and courage to the relatives of the victims.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan