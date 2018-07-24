Artsakh Army can paralyze Azerbaijan’s economy if necessary – defense minister

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan announced that the Defense Army can paralyze Azerbaijan’s economy in case of necessity, reports Armenpress.

“We have a capacity to paralyze Azerbaijan’s economy, but I don’t see a reason for that now. The combat art requires to make attacks on such military objects. It will cause damage to the economy and will rule out the possibility to deliver respective supplies to the Armed Forces of the adversary”, the defense minister said during a press conference in Stepanakert, in response to the question on possibility to bombard the Mingachevir reservoir.

As for the purchase of several foreign weapons by Azerbaijan, in particular, the Israeli operational tactical missiles with a distance of 300 km, the Artsakh defense minister said the Armenian side can give an adequate counterattack to them. “Our Armed Forces also have a similar weapon. The attacking capacities are almost the same as that of Azerbaijan. We also have the opportunity of precision fire”, the Defense Army commander said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan