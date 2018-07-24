Number of ceasefire violations decrease drastically, Artsakh says

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is committing less ceasefire violations at the line of contact, Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan said at a press conference today.

“Ceasefire violations have drastically dropped in all directions this year as compared to the previous years. I can say that the violations are only [committed] with small arms,” he said.

