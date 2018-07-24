Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

Number of ceasefire violations decrease drastically, Artsakh says


YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is committing less ceasefire violations at the line of contact, Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan said at a press conference today.

“Ceasefire violations have drastically dropped in all directions this year as compared to the previous years. I can say that the violations are only [committed] with small arms,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration