Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian village, again
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s cross-border gunfire at the Barekamavan border village in the Armenian province of Tavush hasn’t caused serious damages, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS, adding that the situation is currently calm.
“Shots were fired in the direction of Barekamavan on July 22 during 22:00 – 23:00. Shots were fired from small arms. There is nothing serious. The situation is calm,” Hovhannisyan said.
Earlier similar incidents occured as well.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:44 Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian village, again
- 11:25 Nazarian Cooling Systems expands production with new investments
- 11:15 Armenian embassy in Greece launches emergency hotline as wildfires rage
- 11:06 President Sarkissian congratulates Uzbekistan counterpart on birthday
- 10:23 Lydian Armenia fires back at investigative bodies, news media for intentional defamation
- 10:13 Locals fear losing jobs after Lydian Armenia furloughs hundreds as protesters continue blocking access to Amulsar mine
- 10:02 50 dead in Greece wildfires
- 09:58 “We don’t trust Russia, Putin, we never will” – says US Ambassador to UN
- 09:34 Diaspora ministry introduces maximally open, transparent bidding process for programs
- 09:04 European Stocks - 23-07-18
- 09:03 US stocks - 23-07-18
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-07-18
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 23-07-18
- 09:00 Oil Prices - 23-07-18
- 07.23-22:12 Pashinyan-Trump meeting on discussion agenda with State Department partners – Armenian Ambassador to US
- 07.23-21:09 Blogger Nas Daily visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan, Armenia
- 07.23-20:32 ‘Firmness of border depends on viable community’: Minister Suren Papikyan visits Tavush province
- 07.23-20:19 Artsakh state minister holds meeting with Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments
- 07.23-19:44 Iran launches new air-to-air missiles production
- 07.23-19:23 President Sahakyan, minister Minasyan discuss economic cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia
- 07.23-18:29 Artsakh MP Arsen Arstamyan submits resignation letter
- 07.23-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-18
- 07.23-17:34 Asian Stocks - 23-07-18
- 07.23-17:20 President of Artsakh holds meetings with representatives of territorial administration and agriculture spheres
- 07.23-17:18 Pashinyan, Putin hold phone conversation
- 07.23-17:11 Defense minister assures development of military industry is constant and planned in Armenia
- 07.23-17:02 Tankian-Pashinyan mulberry vodka illustration goes viral
- 07.23-16:31 Armenia might not endure “temptation” to use entire available arsenal in the event of Azerbaijani attack, says defense minister
- 07.23-16:10 We’ve ruled out surprise attack factor, says Armenian defense minister
- 07.23-15:42 Defense minister talks about top priorities for Armenian military
- 07.23-15:26 Relations with Iran are steadily developing, says Armenian defense minister
- 07.23-15:13 Armenia-NATO cooperation doesn’t contradict obligations within CSTO, says defense minister Davit Tonoyan
- 07.23-14:58 ‘It’s now Turkey’s turn to bring forward constructive initiatives’ – Defense minister on Armenian- Turkish relations
- 07.23-13:40 Russian military base in Armenia begins large-scale exercises
- 07.23-13:29 The sooner early elections take place, the greater success incumbent government will have – says expert
14:51, 07.18.2018
Viewed 2054 times Council of Europe’s CPT releases report on torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan
11:20, 07.19.2018
Viewed 1924 times PM Pashinyan considers incident in Panik village as provocation against Armenian-Russian friendly ties
10:30, 07.18.2018
Viewed 1896 times Armenia’s first deputy PM participates in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York
12:45, 07.18.2018
Viewed 1732 times To become developing country by using latest technologies: Armenian President visits CANDLE Research Institute
10:31, 07.19.2018
Viewed 1708 times Armenia’s first deputy PM meets UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner in New York