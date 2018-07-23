Blogger Nas Daily visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Famous blogger Nas Daily, who is in Armenia these days, visited the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, met with students and answered to their questions, reports Armenpres.

Marie Lou Papazian, director of the Center, accompanied the blogger during the tour and briefly introduced the creation of the Center, its activity and branches.

Nas Daily releases 1-minute videos every day about Armenia, telling about the Armenian fountains, chess and other interesting things. He told the TUMO students the story of his visit to Armenia.

“When I was in Jerusalem, I have always heard that it, seems, is divided between three peoples – Armenians, Greeks and Muslims. When I was in Turkey, I became aware that Armenia is a neighbor country and decided to visit”, he said.

He stated that he makes videos on countries which he really likes.

Nas Daily also briefly introduced himself during the meeting. “Set goals for you and achieve them, your life is in your hands. Live it as much as possible. I am searching for what is interesting, when I find it, I am no longer interested in what bad things exist in that country. Something is bad everywhere”, the blogger said.

Asked what he will take with him from Armenia, Nas Daily said: “I don’t want to leave and I hope Armenia one day will become a bigger country than America”.

At the end of the meeting the blogger and the TUMO students summed up their talk with “That’s 1 minute, see you tomorrow!” which is typical in Nas Daily’s videos.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan