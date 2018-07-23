Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-18

YEREVAN, 23 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.38 drams to 481.00 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.37 drams to 562.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.62 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.35 drams to 631.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 188.07 drams to 19002.01 drams. Silver price down by 0.89 drams to 237.69 drams. Platinum price up by 411.82 drams to 12742.75 drams.