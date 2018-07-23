Catholicos of Armenian Church departs for Russia on patriarchal visit

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Garegin II has departed for Moscow, Russia on a patriarchal visit on July 22, the Armenian Church said.

“During the two-day visit the Catholicos will have meetings with philanthropists of the Mother See of Holy Ejmiatsin to discuss the ongoing projects which are carried out through their donations,” the Church said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan