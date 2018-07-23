Nearly $61,000,000 corruption-related crimes uncovered May-July

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the government’s anti-corruption measures from May 8 to July 20, nearly 29,200,000,000 drams (roughly 61,000,000 dollars) of crimes have been uncovered, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s assistant Aren Mkrtchyan said on Facebook.

He said that the crimes involved embezzlement, damages to the state, abuse of power and bribery.

“Work continues,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan