14 shot in Toronto

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. A woman was killed and 13 others injured in a shooting in Toronto on Sunday night, Police Chief Mark Saunders said, according to CNN.

The suspect is also dead, Saunders said.

The shooting victims are being treated for their injuries and their conditions were not immediately known. But one of the victims -- a young girl -- is in critical condition, Saunders told reporters late Sunday, CNN reports.

Shots rang out shortly after 10 p.m. ET in the Toronto's Greektown neighborhood.

Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, tweeted Sunday night: "My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto."

It's not clear what motivated the shooter, police said. They're investigating "every possible motive, including terrorism," Saunders said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory urged people not to draw any conclusions and let police investigate the shooting.

The shooter, who had a handgun, died from an apparent gunshot wound, but it's not clear if it was self-inflicted or as a result of exchanging gunfire with police, Saunders told reporters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan