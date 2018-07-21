Armenian defense ministry spox mocks Azeri claims of ‘controlled areas’ in Nakhijevan border section

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan has released photos showing Ordubad – the second largest town in Nakhijevan – and nearby villages. The photos were taken from Armenian positions, he said.

“If this means to control, then turns out we are fully controlling Ordvan-Ordubad and nearby villages. I personally took the photos,” Hovhannisyan said on Facebook, sarcastically referring to the recent Azeri reports where they would take photos of certain Armenian locations in that border section and claim control over it.

