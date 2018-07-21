Heat wave once again to bring up to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Temperature throughout Armenia will once again grow starting July 25, head of the meteorology center of the Hydromet Service (Ministry of Emergency Situations) Gagik Surenyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that temperature will once again rise significantly compared to these days. He said showers and a bit of a decrease of temperature is expected July 22-July 23.

Temperature will reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan on July 25.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan