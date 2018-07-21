Ejmiatsin city shuts down kindergartens for 1 month citing weather-related health concerns

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The City Hall of Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat) is declaring holidays at local kindergartens from July 23 to August 20 citing weather-related health concerns.

Acting Mayor of Ejmiatsin Diana Gasparyan said on Facebook that a heat wave is expected from July 25, and “unfortunately many of the kindergartens are in poor conditions, and the children’s attendance in such conditions can be hazardous for their health”. Gasparyan was apparently referring to the lack of ACs in the kindergartens.

She said they even had cases of staff losing consciousness due to extreme heat.

The acting mayor said they even carried out a survey among parents, and only 25 from 1194 parents opposed the idea of the special holidays.

Head of the meteorology department at the ministry of emergency situations Gagik Surenyan told ARMENPRESS that up to 40 degrees Celsius is expected from July 25 in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan