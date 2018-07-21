Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July

Artsakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week


YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces have made nearly 150 individual ceasefire violations in one week (July 15 – July 21) in the line of contact, Artsakh’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Artsakh’s military said Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1300 rounds at their positions during the week.

Artsakh said their military controls the tactical-strategic situation and continues its service “confidently”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




