Artsakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces have made nearly 150 individual ceasefire violations in one week (July 15 – July 21) in the line of contact, Artsakh’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Artsakh’s military said Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1300 rounds at their positions during the week.

Artsakh said their military controls the tactical-strategic situation and continues its service “confidently”.

