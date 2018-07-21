Armenian border agents apprehend international fugitive
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian border agents have apprehended a Ukrainian man who has been internationally wanted since 2016 by Moldovan law enforcement agencies. The arrest was made at the Armenia-Georgia border’s Bavra checkpoint yesterday morning. Police said the man is wanted for traffic violations. The man’s identity has not been revealed, with police only providing the first name – Sergei.
Moldova’s authorities have been notified about the developments.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
