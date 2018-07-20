Armenian national security boss, Japanese ambassador discuss cooperation between special agencies

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service (NSS) director Arthur Vanetsyan held a meeting today with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia Jun Yamada, the NSS said.

At the meeting, Vanetsyan expressed condolences to the ambassador over the latest deadly floods which struck Japan.

The Armenian NSS chief expressed readiness to cooperate with Japanese special services in information and practice exchange. The sides also discussed the issue of acquiring Japanese special equipment for security agencies. Vanetsyan expressed hope that the meeting will serve as solid ground for cooperation and partnership between the special services of Armenia and Japan for the benefit of the interests of both states.

The Japanese ambassador emphasized that Armenia is considered to be safe in terms of terror threats and other crimes, which in his assessment is the result of the effective work of the NSS. The ambassador also mentioned that the presence of Japanese tourists in Armenia also proves the safety level of the country.

Ambassador Yamada expressed readiness to assist the cooperation between Armenia’s NSS and Japan’s law enforcement agencies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan