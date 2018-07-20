Armenian PM highlights necessity for clarification of obligations within CSTO

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that during the meeting with the President of Belarus he expressed his concern over that country’s arms sale to Azerbaijan, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference in the Armenian government, the PM said this talk will continue at all possible occasions.

He said like previously, now as well he proposed to make a clarification in the mutual obligations within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). “If we are a CSTO, we have an obligation before you, and vice versa. Let’s clarify its circle and maintain it. Our task is to increase the efficiency of our participation within the CSTO, raise the organization’s effectiveness. We will do everything for that”, the PM said.

He expressed confidence that the Russian Federation has all leverages to prevent escalation in the region. “I cannot believe that Armenia’s strategic partner, old friend Russia will allow resumption of war in the region. I even cannot believe that the Azerbaijani president will launch any action, provocation without presence of such geopolitical conditions. We need to be honest towards all these contractual mutual obligations”, the PM said.

He recalled that after the recent visit to Moscow he announced that the Armenian-Russian relations should be without dark corners. “We run an exclusively open, honest policy with all. There is no and cannot be any conspiracy in our relations against the other partner. Everything should be open, clear and transparent”, PM Pashinyan said.

He stated that the Armenian people should be ready for war at any moment since we don’t have more important priority than the security of our country. “We know that our strategic partner, brother Russia has all opportunities and leverages to keep Azerbaijan away from provocation both in long-term and short-term perspectives. I cannot believe that Russia will not use these leverages”, PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan