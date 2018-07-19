Turkish FM plans to visit Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu plans to visit Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani media report.
His visit to Baku will take place on July 24.
According to the media reports, Cavusoglu will meet with the Azerbaijani leadership during the visit.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
