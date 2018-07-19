Former President Robert Kocharyan to be questioned over 2008 unrest on July 26

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan’s questioning at the Special Investigative Service (SIS) over the March 1, 2008 case is scheduled for July 26, director of the SIS Sasun Khachatryan told reporters.

Khachatryan didn’t rule out the possibility of accepting the proposal of Kocharyan’s office to videotape the questioning.

“There is no restriction whatsoever regarding individuals. Anyone can be summoned as a witness who will give certain information about the criminal case,” he said.

Kocharyan was initially summoned on July 6, but at the time he was abroad. Kocharyan’s office had said that the former president will return to Armenia until July 25.

March 1 refers to the 2008 post-election unrest in Armenia, when mass protests erupted in Yerevan after Serzh Sargsyan was elected president. Subsequent clashes between police forces and protesters left several people dead on both sides.

