Former Mayor of Yerevan to be invited to NSS soon - Artur Vanetsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The checks in the Yerevan Foundation reach to the end, Artur Vanetsyan – Director of the National Security Service (NSS), told reporters in the government, reports Armenpress.

Talking about inviting former Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan to the NSS, Vanetsyan stated: “At this stage Taron Margaryan has not yet been invited to the NSS investigative department, but he will be invited soon”.

The NSS chief stated that no businesses registered under Taron Margaryan’s name have been discovered.

On July 13 the National Security Service said two citizens have reported that officials of the Yerevan City Hall have demanded transferring certain amounts of money to the account of Yerevan Foundation for being granted construction permit, in addition to the legally required payments. The NSS said the initial investigation revealed that come of the illegally demanded money was in turn embezzled. A criminal case has been initiated on misconduct.

The national security service said it raided the offices of the Yerevan Foundation. The offices are located inside the building of the Yerevan City Hall. Director of the Yerevan Foundation Ashot Ghazaryan has been arrested.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan