Planned preparatory repair works in Nuclear Power Plant to be completed on August 1

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting the Armenian government discussed the issue of giving permission to acquire services and goods necessary for the planned repair works of the 2nd power unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant from producers and one person directly, in accordance with the law on Procurement, reports Armenpress.

Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Artur Grigoryan said the planned preparatory repair works of the 2nd power unit have launched in the NPP on June 1 and will be completed on August 1.

“The delay of each day of the deadline for the re-launch of the NPP will cause nearly 220 million AMD damage to the energy system”, the minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was interested in the procurement procedure of the NPP and stated that during a recent consultation some issues on this direction still remain unclear. He proposed to approve the decision only after an additional discussion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan