‘This Guy Will Never Die’: Blogger Nas Daily’s another video from Armenia focuses on famous 65-year-old rollerskater

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Famous blogger Nas Daily, who is in Armenia these days, again released a 1-minute video which this time focuses on 65-year-old famous Armenian rollerskater Levon, reports Armenpress.

In the video, which is titled ‘This Guy Will Never Die’, the blogger introduces Levon who is retired, lives in a tiny apartment by himself, but he lives every day free of fear and full of life.

“This guy despite his age is Armenia’s most popular rollerskater, and his skatepark is the highway. Every day he skates on the highways with no helmet, no fear of cars, no fear of accidents and no fear of police”, the blogger says in the video, however, calling on his followers not to do what Levon does.

Nas Daily says people love Levon. “This is how Levon is living every day of his life and it's so different from the way I and many people live their life”.

Earlier the blogger released two 1-minute videos on the Armenian fountains and chess.

Nas Daily has over 7 million followers.

He will spend 7-10 days in Armenia.

His visit to Armenia has been organized by the initiative of the Civil Aviation Committee and the State Tourism Committee.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan