Issue of assuming position of President of Football Federation of Armenia by NSS chief being discussed

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan says he is thinking over assuming the position of the President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), reports Armenpress.

Before today’s cabinet meeting the NSS chief told reporters that this issue is being discussed. “We will inform about that in coming days”, he said.

Reporters asked how it turned out that FFA’s incumbent President Ruben Hayrapetyan, who stated repeatedly that he has no plans to resign, suddenly announced that he is ready to give up, the NSS chief urged them to ask this question to Hayrapetyan.

“As I know changes are being made in the Federation, its status is being clarified – it turns to NGO from the Union of Legal Entities. There are deadlines with the UEFA and FIFA after which new elections of the FFA President will be held, within September 10-15”, Artur Vanetsyan said.

Commenting on the NSS operations in businesses belonging to Hayrapetyan, the NSS Director said such operations didn’t take place. “The NSS works at all directions, regardless of the person’s position and name, if we receive concrete information on violations of law, we will launch the respective operations”, he said.

